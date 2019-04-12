These Simple Tactics Will Help You Become More Mindful With Your Money

Modern technology can help you spend your money, not save.

April 12, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town says we can all benefit from being more mindful with our money. Destructive habits like using our credit cards and failing to balance our budgets can deplete your savings.

Before you make big purchases, you should probably wait a week to really consider all of the pros and cons. You will come to realize that your impulse buys are mostly empty in the long run and investing your money is ultimately more lucrative.

