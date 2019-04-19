How to Build a Famous Fashion Brand
Dee Murthy is co-Founder of Los Angeles-based, fashion membership Five Four Group and Young & Reckless. The e-commerce platform has a portfolio of brands that include New Republic by Mark McNairy, Grand AC and Oshenta.
Murthy is also a seasoned investor and partner at Queenbridge Venture Partners as well as partner in popular Las Vegas shoe store 12 AM RUN. He is a co-host with Chris ”Drama” Pfaff in weekly lifestyle podcast Group Chat in addition to his business ventures.
