How to Build a Famous Fashion Brand

Andrew Medal sits with Dee Murthy at the Beverly Hills headquarters of Five Four Club.

April 19, 2019 1 min read

Dee Murthy is co-Founder of Los Angeles-based, fashion membership Five Four Group and Young & Reckless. The e-commerce platform has a portfolio of brands that include New Republic by Mark McNairy, Grand AC and Oshenta.

Murthy is also a seasoned investor and partner at Queenbridge Venture Partners as well as partner in popular Las Vegas shoe store 12 AM RUN. He is a co-host with Chris ”Drama” Pfaff in weekly lifestyle podcast Group Chat in addition to his business ventures.

