How to Become a Professional Fortnite Player (60-Second Video)

Three tips from a player who gets paid to play his favorite game.

Entrepreneur recently spoke with professional Fortnite player Nick Overton (better known as Marksman) to find out how you can get paid to play your favorite game.

Practice. Nick says that most pro Fornite players play for 5-10 hours every day. During these practice sessions, they try to put themselves into as many tough situations as possible to test different strategies. Being a pro gamer is one of the easiest and hardest things in the world to do. Easy because you don’t need any schooling or funding to get started. Hardest because there are a lot of players and getting into the top .0001% is no cake walk. Most pro players make money in tournaments and from the revenue that they generate from their YouTube and Twitch channels. So not only do you be good at killing digital people, you have to be entertaining!

Good luck!

