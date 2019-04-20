My Queue

Sports

How This Croatian Basketball Player Made His NBA Dream Come True

Ivica Zubac, center for the Los Angeles Clippers, talks about his path from Croatia to the NBA.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Ivica Zubac has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers this NBA season. Zubac shares his thoughts on his journey from Croatia to Los Angeles, some of the challenges that he’s faced along the way, and how he’s dealt with doubt. He also talks about the differences between the two organizations, from the teams’ respective brands to their coaches.

Zubac and host David Meltzer discuss what he learned from getting to play with LeBron James, as well as the mentorship that he seeks out when it comes to off-the-court business opportunities, from former and current players like Metta World Peace and Luol Deng.

