Why This Running Back Says Greatness Comes One Step at a Time

Former NFL running back Christian Okoye talks about his transition from track athlete to AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

April 25, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Retired Pro Bowl running back Christian Okoye joins David Meltzer to discuss his journey from Nigeria to becoming a student-athlete in America, then making the NFL. Okoye shares stories about how he discovered the game of football, how his mother influenced his business-like mindset and his approach to asking others for help in business.

Okoye and Meltzer cover topics such as playing against each other in college, how Christian discovered the sport of football, not making the Olympics as a track and field athlete, what he learned from Marty Schottenheimer and his work with the California Sports Hall of Fame.

