Psychology

Why Your Stomach May Hold the Key to Your Mental Performance

Don't just blame your apathy or lack of productivity on a weak mental attitude.
2 min read
Feeling flat or depressed? 

Don't just blame it on a weak mental attitude. Your gut may hold the key to unlocking peak mental performance and overcoming depression. In the second season of 60 Seconds to Unstoppable, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel shares insight into the gut microbiome and its connection to your psychology. 

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

