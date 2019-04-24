My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

This entrepreneur has the freedom to do what she wants, how she wants.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Business Rockstars talks with Jen Proctor, the CEO of Cultivated Entertainment. The CEO knew from a young age that she wanted to work in some capacity in entertainment, but she says one of the most rewarding parts of being an entrepreneur is being able to make decisions and do things whenever she wants rather than constantly working under another person. 

Click the vide to hear more from Business Rockstars's discussion with Jen Proctor.

Related: How These Women CEOs Raise Money in Rooms Full of Men

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

 

More From Women Entrepreneur

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope
Leadership

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

This entrepreneur has the freedom to do what she wants, how she wants.
Business Rockstars | 1 min read
Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency
Ready For Anything

Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency

Miller never saw herself as a 'woman' entrepreneur but recognizes that 'Somehow, the men get touted more than we do.'
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It
Artificial Intelligence

There's a Massive Gender Gap in AI, but Tech Education Programs for Young Girls Aim to Close It

Iridescent, a tech education nonprofit, teaches women and girls about AI, tech entrepreneurship and more. So far, it's trained more than 114,000 people from 115 countries.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
How I Got My Employer to Acknowledge My Nursing Issue
breastfeeding

How I Got My Employer to Acknowledge My Nursing Issue

Did you know there's a federal law mandating accommodations in the workplace for working moms?
Christine Michel Carter | 7 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Latest on Entrepreneur