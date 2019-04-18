My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Index

Strong Retail Sales and Corporate Earnings Results Boost Entrepreneur Index™ and Confidence in the Economy

The Entrepreneur Index™ posted a modest gain of 0.18 percent today.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Strong Retail Sales and Corporate Earnings Results Boost Entrepreneur Index™ and Confidence in the Economy
Image credit: Rosley Majid | EyeEm | Getty Imahes
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

U.S. retail sales last month rose an unexpectedly strong 1.6 percent. That and better-than-expected corporate earnings results helped the stock market post modest gains today.

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes were up 0.42 percent and 0.16 percent respectively while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.02 percent. The Entrepreneur Index™ closed the day with a gain of 0.18 percent.

Returns were muted on the index today. TripAdvisor Inc. had the biggest gain, rising 1.83 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, on a week-long slide, had the biggest loss, falling 2.81 percent.

Diversified manufacturer Danaher beat both revenue and earnings estimates but didn't get a lot of love from investors. The stock's 1.51 percent gain was significantly less than the 2.57 percent drop yesterday heading into the earnings release. Shares are up 22.9 percent this year.

The technology sector rallied a bit late in the day but was generally weak. After the biggest decline in the sector yesterday, TripAdvisor Inc. had the biggest gain, rising 1.83 percent. Netflix, also down yesterday after reporting great earnings but giving cautious guidance, was up 1.58 percent today. Cognizant Technology, down 1.12 percent, had the biggest decline.

The strong March retail sales number buoyed the real estate investment trust market today. All nine REITs on the Entrepreneur Index™ were up with shopping center manager Kimco Realty Corp. (1.8 percent) posting the biggest gain. The sector was down sharply two days ago on fears of a slowing economy and rising commercial vacancy rates.

Other gains on the index included Cintas Corp. (1.78 percent), Chipotle Mexican Grill (1.71 percent) and Universal Health Services (1.51 percent).

Investors continued to sell Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. While other healthcare stocks bounced after a significant two-day slide, Regeneron was down another 2.81 percent today. The stock has fallen 18.9 percent in the last six trading sessions and is now down 10.7 percent for the year.

Pipeline manager Kinder Morgan and retailer O'Reilly Auto Parts were the only other stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ to fall by more than one percent, losing 1.52 percent and 1.19 percent respectively.

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur