Lifestyle

How the Founder of Poo-Purri Thinks About Success and Achievement

Gerard Adams sits down with Suzy Batiz to discuss her guiding principles and latest projects.
How the Founder of Poo-Purri Thinks About Success and Achievement
Image credit: Entrepreneur Network
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams interviews Suzy Batiz, the founder of Poo-Pouri, an oil-based spray that eliminates unwanted scents. 

Adams dives right into a tour of Batiz's creative spaces and also hears about some of the new products she is working on as an entrepreneur. Batiz breaks down her days, including the routines she finds the most fruitful, which include taking time to meditate and composing her thoughts by dictation. Batiz shares some of the ideas inside her new book and details her foray into a new line of spiritual products equipped with their own distinct vibrations. 

Later on, the two entrepreneurs dive into the evolution of their own respective spiritual journeys. 

Click the video to hear more from Gerard Adam and Suzy Batiz's discussion.

