Serena Williams Publicly Launches a Venture Fund Called Serena Ventures

April 26, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Tennis Star Serena Williams has publicly launched a venture fund called Serena Ventures. The firm focuses on early-stage investments and focuses specifically on women-owned businesses, people of color and young companies and entrepreneurs. Some of the companies the fund has invested in are MasterClass, the Wing and Brandless.

Two brothers with a coffee startup from Denver struck a deal with Walmart. The coffee startup, Boyer's Coffee, is now supplying exclusive blends of coffee to over 1,000 Walmart stores across the country.

There is a new shopping startup, Down To Shop, that allows users to watch funny videos featuring products that can be purchased directly from the app. Down To Shop raised $5.9 million last fall.

