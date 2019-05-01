How to Build a World-Class Marketing Team

The right people for your team are out there, you just have to know what traits to look for.

There's always a new marketing tool or some flashy, new resource always round the corner. How can you sort through the noise and actually find a great marketer for your business? It's not easy, but Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu and marketing expert Yaniv Masjedi have a few tips that can help you through the process.

Start by prioritizing prospects who show passion for their work. The best hire should live and breathe the ins-and-outs of marketing.

Second, find people who are focused on moving forward and eager to continue taking on new responsibilities and complete new goals.

Next, look for great people. Find individuals who are respectful of others and themselves. These people will automatically encourage others to work with them and make for better teammates in the long run.

