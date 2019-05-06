Here's What This Lifestyle Blogger Considers the Biggest Benefit of Being Her Own Boss

Lauryn Evarts Bosstick speaks about the power of controlling your own time.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Lauryn Evarts Bosstick about her entrepreneurial path as a professional blogger for the website she created and operates, Skinny Confidential.

Although being an entrepreneur often requires wearing multiple hats, Bosstick loves that she can make her own schedule, and she's particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of creating her own future. Regardless of what she's doing, Bosstick is always in control of her own destiny.

