How Laughter Can Improve Your Business and Your Personal Life

An ability to laugh at yourself can help cut tension and lower stress.

May 7, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says that laughter is a great tool to respond to trying life events. It can help you cope and cut tension in healthier ways than getting defensive or becoming overly self-critical.

Canfield says that research shows laughter can also boost your immune system and help you retain information over time -- essential for people who see themselves as life-long learners.

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield.

