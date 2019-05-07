My Queue

Success Strategies

How Laughter Can Improve Your Business and Your Personal Life

An ability to laugh at yourself can help cut tension and lower stress.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield says that laughter is a great tool to respond to trying life events. It can help you cope and cut tension in healthier ways than getting defensive or becoming overly self-critical. 

Canfield says that research shows laughter can also boost your immune system and help you retain information over time -- essential for people who see themselves as life-long learners. 

Click the video to hear more from Jack Canfield. 

