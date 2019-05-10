Want to Save $10,000 This Year? These Tips Can Help.

Here's how to end the year with some extra cash in your bank account.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town talks about strategies you can use to improve your annual savings like compound interest. Town also recommends that you should pay yourself first with each check -- that is, putting money into a savings account that you won't touct before you're tempted to spend it. Then, you can live on what is left to stay the course of your savings goal.

Even if you're only able to put away a little each paycheck, it can still make a big difference by the end of the year.

Click the video to hear all of Phil Town's tips for building your savings this year.

