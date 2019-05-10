This Tattoo Artist Fell in Love With the Art When He Was 16. Here's How He Made a Career Out of It.

Luke Wessman has worked in tattoo parlors from Los Angeles to New York City.

Luke Wessman is a tattoo artist, designer and influencer who has been featured Spike TVs Inkmaster as a guest judge and designed the #GoVote campaign for Jay Z and Beyonce’s On The Run Tour. He was also featured on the TLC reality shows Miami Ink and NY Ink.

