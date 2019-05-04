My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Culture

This Technology Company is Proving Happy Employees Are Productive Employees

Derek Lundsten, Chief Executive Officer for Scrimmage, talks about the relationship between educating employees and their performance.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Derek Lundsten, Chief Executive Officer for Scrimmage, discusses the company’s evolution from pilot to profit, and how their unique approach to mobile learning promotes personal development for organizations big and small, as well as encouraging employee engagement.

Lundsten and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on the impact that Scrimmage’s award-winning educational platform has had in terms of generating consistency and impacting performance in a positive way for organizations in a variety of industries. The pair discuss their personal playbook to maximizing an individual’s talents through continued education and the need to be humble enough to seek out others who can teach new lessons.

Related: Failure Comes With 2 Options. Which Will You Choose?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur