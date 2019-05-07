My Queue

Advice

The 3 Questions You Should Ask Yourself When You Start Your Business

This CEO gives her best advice to young business owners.
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carol Levin Bernick is the CEO of Polished Nickel Capital Management, a financial holding and financial management firm. Her biggest advice to young business owners is to ask themselves three questions: 

  1. What are you trying to do?
  2. How much will it cost?
  3. How are you going to measure success?

Bernick knows it’s hard to make difficult decisions, but it is also extremely important for business owners to have the guts to do what’s right for their company -- even if the decisions they make are unpopular. To find out more about Bernick and Polished Nickel, watch the full BizCastHQ video.

