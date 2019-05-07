My Queue

Success Stories

What Does It Take to Turn a Good Idea Into a Successful Business?

This founder breaks down how she developed her business model and marketing campaigns.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Suzy Batiz, the founder of Poo-Purri. Batiz explains that one day, she had an idea to combine essential oils and cover unfavorable bathroom odors. She says she never expected the idea to become a business. 

She first began growing the idea by sharing it with 10 friends, who all continued to share Poo-Purri among their social circle. Shortly after sharing it with her friends, one of her customers connected Batiz with a shop owner who agreed to sell Poo-Purri in her store. 

Adams and Batiz go on to discuss some of the best marketing tactics they've encountered as business owners. Often, great marketing comes mostly through word-of-mouth, which stems from having a great product.

Click the video to learn more. 

Latest on Entrepreneur