What Does It Take to Turn a Good Idea Into a Successful Business?

May 7, 2019 2 min read

In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams sits down with Suzy Batiz, the founder of Poo-Purri. Batiz explains that one day, she had an idea to combine essential oils and cover unfavorable bathroom odors. She says she never expected the idea to become a business.

She first began growing the idea by sharing it with 10 friends, who all continued to share Poo-Purri among their social circle. Shortly after sharing it with her friends, one of her customers connected Batiz with a shop owner who agreed to sell Poo-Purri in her store.

Adams and Batiz go on to discuss some of the best marketing tactics they've encountered as business owners. Often, great marketing comes mostly through word-of-mouth, which stems from having a great product.

