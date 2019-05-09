Many Entrepreneurs Have Gone on 'Shark Tank' to Fund Their Business, But This Author Used 'The Price Is Right.'

This author explains his decision to 'hack' a taping of 'The Price is Right' and how it changed his life.

May 9, 2019

Alex Banayan, author of the best-selling book The Third Door, shares how winning on The Price is Right helped set him on a journey that changed his life.

Alex and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, discuss the similarity in their upbringings and how they felt pressure from their parents about what career path to choose. The pair share the insights that they have learned from interviewing some of the world’s most successful people, tips for sending “cold” emails, and how to leave a phone message to get a callback.

