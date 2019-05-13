My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personality Traits

5 Easy Tips on How to Become a More Likable Person

These basic strategies can improve your interpersonal communication and help open doors for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says one of the deepest human needs is the need to feel important. When you make others feel important, they will warm up to you easier, welcome you and try their best  to open doors for you. You can then benefit when striking a deal with a customer, asking for money or trying to make a sale. 

Brian Tracy's tips for gaining popularity with others, include:

  1. Smile often.
  2. Say "thank you" often.
  3. Give genuine compliments.
  4. Give genuine praise and approval often.
  5. Give people your full attention.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy on how to make become a more popular and likable person.

Related: What Are the Traits of a Good Negotiator?

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur