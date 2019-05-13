5 Easy Tips on How to Become a More Likable Person

These basic strategies can improve your interpersonal communication and help open doors for you.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says one of the deepest human needs is the need to feel important. When you make others feel important, they will warm up to you easier, welcome you and try their best to open doors for you. You can then benefit when striking a deal with a customer, asking for money or trying to make a sale.

Brian Tracy's tips for gaining popularity with others, include:

Smile often. Say "thank you" often. Give genuine compliments. Give genuine praise and approval often. Give people your full attention.

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy on how to make become a more popular and likable person.

