My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

3 Ways to Be a Better Listener (60-Second Video)

Good listeners tend to make better leaders, business partners and investments. Here's how to amp up your skills.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Think of listening as a choice. Research suggests multi-tasking is a myth, and multi-tasking while communicating is no exception. Even checking a text during a conversation can make whoever you're speaking with feel devalued. 
  • Make sure you're having a conversation, not giving a speech. Findings from MIT suggest that, no surprise, it’s human nature to favor an engaging conversation over a one-sided one -- even from a young age -- so ask questions and make it clear how what you’re saying is relevant to the other person. 
  • If you’re famously long-winded, try paring down your word count by thinking about what you'll say before you speak -- or give yourself an overall time limit by asking the other person if they can set aside a certain amount of time (say, 15 minutes) to focus on the conversation.

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on how to become a better communicator.

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur