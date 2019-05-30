My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Ways to Overhaul Your Email Habits (60-Second Video)

Feel like you're drowning in a flood of email? Here's how to cut down on email stress and increase productivity.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Stop checking your email in realtime. Commit to opening your inbox no more than three times a day: at the beginning, middle and end. You'll need to turn off badge icons and notifications on your phone to make this work. 
  • Set inbox filters. Most large email clients allow you to sort your email however you want by setting inbox rules for which types of messages -- or which senders -- go into each section. For example, you can create an "Urgent" folder for messages from your business partner, investors and large clients.  
  • Try to eliminate all unnecessary back-and-forth on email. Before you respond to a message, ask yourself what you can do to create the least amount of future emails on the chain. That might mean picking up the phone and calling someone to schedule a meeting or taking unnecessary recipients off the thread. 

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on email habits. 

