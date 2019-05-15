Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Nick Cannon Breaks Down His Keys to Success in Business and Life

Watch this free Q&A with the producer/entertainer/one-man empire as he discusses the entrepreneurial mindset.

May 15, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all got a lot going on, but Nick Cannon really has a lot going on. The business mogul and father of three is the executive producer and host of the hip-hop improv comedy show Wild 'N Out, and, on the side, he produces music, movies and is pursuing his master's degree at Howard University. How does he stay focused on so many tasks? "An entrepreneur is somebody who jumps out of a window and figures out the landing on the way down," he tells us.

Listen in as Cannon discusses with host Diana Falzone the importance of education, diversifying your skills, the dangers of social media, and the necessity of the entrepreneurial mindset: "Everything comes to he who hustles while he waits."