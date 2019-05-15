My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Nick Cannon Breaks Down His Keys to Success in Business and Life

Watch this free Q&A with the producer/entertainer/one-man empire as he discusses the entrepreneurial mindset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We've all got a lot going on, but Nick Cannon really has a lot going on. The business mogul and father of three is the executive producer and host of the hip-hop improv comedy show Wild 'N Out, and, on the side, he produces music, movies and is pursuing his master's degree at Howard University. How does he stay focused on so many tasks? "An entrepreneur is somebody who jumps out of a window and figures out the landing on the way down," he tells us.

Related: Replace Non-Stop Hustle With This Self-Care Mindset to Achieve Lasting Success

Listen in as Cannon discusses with host Diana Falzone the importance of education, diversifying your skills, the dangers of social media, and the necessity of the entrepreneurial mindset: "Everything comes to he who hustles while he waits."

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources, and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur