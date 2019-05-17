Impossible Foods Raises $300 Million in Its Latest Funding Round

Plus, there is a new baby formula delivery startup, and a young entrepreneur is on a mission to make candy healthier.

May 17, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Impossible Foods, the company that makes plant-based meat substitutes, raised $300 million in its latest funding round. Overall, the company has raised more than $750 million thanks to help from investors like Serena Williams, Katy Perry, Bill Gates and Google Ventures. Impossible Foods plans on using the funding to expand the business and hire new employees.

A baby formula delivery startup called Bobbie is promising healthier ingredients. The company was founded by two moms based in the bay area on a mission to find cleaner ingredients. Bobbie's proven European recipes are made with grass-fed dairy ingredients.

If you love candy but want a healthier option, check out SmartSweets. SmartSweets has no added sugar, sugar alcohols or artificial sweeteners. The company says it has raised a total of $6.1 million and can be found in 10,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Related: Why Your Employees Should Support You and Challenge You at the Same Time

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.