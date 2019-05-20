My Queue

Sales

How a Kid Selling Flowers Grew Up to Become a Serial Entrepreneur Making Millions

Tyler Jorgenson made his first sale when he was five years old.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this 2 Comma Club interview at the Clickfunnels.com conference, Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett gets advice from Tyler Jorgenson on how to level up and cross seven figures.

Jorgenson’s path to selling products began when he started selling bundles of flowers to neighbors as a kid. Fast forward to the present, and Jorgenson is launching new product lines to entire countries, coaching entrepreneurs on how to use sales funnels and increase their success and hosting a radio talk show.

One of the keys to gaining success as an entrepreneur, according to Jorgenson, is to launch something that you care about.

“Start with something you love,” he says. "Start something that you're just deeply passionate about because you're going to enjoy doing an Instagram post about it, you're going to enjoy talking about that product.”

Jorgenson argues that when businesses fall in sales, it’s either because they’ve offended the customer or stopped communicating.

Business owners looking to maintain or increase sales need to “send the emails, communicate. If you're giving good value, [customers will] appreciate it.”

Jorgenson’s parting advice is this: “If you're just out there and ... wanting to get started, just know it's possible. It might seem overwhelming to do everything, so start with the first thing of just coming up with what it is you'd love to sell, and start researching the market and take that step.”

