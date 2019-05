Jake Olson made the USC football team as a long snapper despite losing his sight at age 12.

May 21, 2019 1 min read

Jake Olson, who made headlines as a blind long snapper for USC, talks about the insights he’s gained about overcoming adversity since losing his sight at age 12 and how he uses his experiences to encourage others to avoid making excuses and face their challenges head on.

