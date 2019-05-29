Why This Author Loves Coming Up With New Gluten-Free Recipes

Plus, Danielle Walker explains why it's important to set time aside for your family -- you'll be grateful for it in the long run.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Danielle Walker, the author of Eat What You Love, about her daily routine. Walker explains how she loves to find a creative flow by developing recipes. Her cookbook concentrates mainly on creating dairy- and gluten-free recipes, which adds an additional challenge to the creative process.

Walker makes time to be present with her family and attend her children's school performances or events. But once she has sent them off to school, it's all business.

