Investing

Why You Only Need a Computer and an Internet Connection to Start Investing

Jeff Rose points out a few misgivings he has about investing seriously with a bank.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner and finance pro Jeff Rose explains why using a traditional bank to open a Roth IRA might be a bad idea. He says that you don't need to go to a bank to start investing when online resources available can help. Rose comments that many people like to use tools like Betterment, Wealthfront and Robinhood to invest using just a computer and an internet connection. 

It's important that you're confident about where your money is going and the advice you take is coming from a reliable source. You might think banks or credit unions are reliable, but they might also fail to have the qualifications you need to get the best advice.

