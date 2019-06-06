How to Perfect Your Elevator Pitch for Investors (60-Second Video)

Here are three things investors want to hear from you.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is a show where entrepreneurs have just 60 seconds to wow a board of investors. Here are three things we’ve seen that separate the great pitches from the not-so-great:

Be clear and concise. People who fail to get our investors' attention are all over the place. Present a clear picture of your idea and your investment needs. Solve a problem. Cute ideas are just that: cute. For a business to be a success, it needs to solve a problem for customers. Don’t explain why people will want your product—explain why they need it. Do the math. Make sure you know all of the relevant numbers surrounding your business: costs, profit margins, size of the market and more.

Good luck!

