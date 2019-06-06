My Queue

3 Things To Know

How to Perfect Your Elevator Pitch for Investors (60-Second Video)

Here are three things investors want to hear from you.
Next Article
  --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is a show where entrepreneurs have just 60 seconds to wow a board of investors. Here are three things we’ve seen that separate the great pitches from the not-so-great:

  1. Be clear and concise. People who fail to get our investors' attention are all over the place. Present a clear picture of your idea and your investment needs.

  2. Solve a problem. Cute ideas are just that: cute. For a business to be a success, it needs to solve a problem for customers. Don’t explain why people will want your product—explain why they need it.

  3. Do the math. Make sure you know all of the relevant numbers surrounding your business: costs, profit margins, size of the market and more.

Good luck!

