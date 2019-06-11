My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

States Hold Billions in Unclaimed Funds. Here's How to Search for Yours. (60-Second Video)

By law, states must hold onto long-forgotten bank accounts, security deposits, IRS refunds and more -- adding up to billions in unclaimed property.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
  • More often than not, the phrase "free money" is often followed by the word "scam." But in at least one case, it's not too good to be true -- unclaimed property. By law, states have to hold onto financial accounts that haven't had contact with the owner in over a year, and the amount at stake is tens of billions of dollars. It's in the form of long-forgotten bank accounts, store credit, cashiers’ checks, security deposits, IRS refunds and more. 
  • Here’s how to search for your own unclaimed property: Head to both MissingMoney.com and Unclaimed.org to conduct a search for any state you’ve ever lived or worked in. In the search results, you should see the last known address for the money’s rightful owner, the company reporting the funds and sometimes an estimation of the amount. If the address and the reporting company look familiar to you, go ahead and request your funds. 
  • You’ll need to input information like your full name and Social Security number, and once you submit a claim, it could take up to 12 weeks to process. 

For these tips and more, check out Entrepreneur's article on unclaimed funds. 

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur