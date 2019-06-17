My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Key Tips for Your Next Job Interview (60-Second Video)

Think up a fresh answer to the age-old 'weaknesses' question by choosing something you've taken concrete steps to improve.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor
1 min read
  • Resume buzzwords -- specialized, leadership, synergy and the like -- can be seen as vague stand-ins for your real meaning. Instead, focus on powerful action verbs that describe exactly what you accomplished and how. Choose five or six bullet points per job that denote projects you led, deals you brought in or performance metrics. 
  • A job interview starts the moment you walk into the building, and it’s important to keep that in mind when you’re checking in with the receptionist, riding in the elevator or waiting in the lobby. Choosing to be in the present moment (read: not staring at your phone) can set you apart, so take in your surroundings, make conversation with the other people in the room or review handwritten notes. 
  • Think up a fresh answer to the age-old "weaknesses" question. Throw out the overused, eyeroll-inducing responses -- "I'm a perfectionist" or "I work too hard" -- and embrace a positive, confident type of honesty. Choose a weakness you've taken concrete steps to improve, and focus your answer on what you've done to better yourself. 

For these tips and more, check out Entrepreneur's article on job interview advice.

