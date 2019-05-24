American Express Purchases a Startup to Help Its Cardmembers Eat Better

Plus, Target launches a new skincare brand, and a startup is delivering an easier way to train your puppy.

May 24, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

American Express recently announced its acquisition of Resy, a startup that helps people get seats at restaurants and that also previously made an appearance on Business Rockstars. American Express says the acquisition will help cardmembers get access to notable restaurants that are usually hard to get into.

Target launched a new exclusive skincare line called Versed. Versed relies on powerful, clean ingredients that fight everything from dryness to acne to aging. Versed was created by the same team that created the Target-exclusive apparel and accessories line Who What Wear.

Plus, a Shark Tank entrepreneur is helping dog parents house train their dogs! Fresh Patch is a startup that delivers a patch of real, dirt-free grass to your front door. The all-natural grass training pad is a no-brainer for dog parents with limited space or no backyard.

Related: Here's How This Entrepreneur Manages Her Team of One

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.