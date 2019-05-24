My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

American Express Purchases a Startup to Help Its Cardmembers Eat Better

Plus, Target launches a new skincare brand, and a startup is delivering an easier way to train your puppy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
American Express Purchases a Startup to Help Its Cardmembers Eat Better
Image credit: Entrepreneur Network
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

American Express recently announced its acquisition of Resy, a startup that helps people get seats at restaurants and that also previously made an appearance on Business Rockstars. American Express says the acquisition will help cardmembers get access to notable restaurants that are usually hard to get into.

Target launched a new exclusive skincare line called Versed. Versed relies on powerful, clean ingredients that fight everything from dryness to acne to aging. Versed was created by the same team that created the Target-exclusive apparel and accessories line Who What Wear

Plus, a Shark Tank entrepreneur is helping dog parents house train their dogs! Fresh Patch is a startup that delivers a patch of real, dirt-free grass to your front door. The all-natural grass training pad is a no-brainer for dog parents with limited space or no backyard. 

Related: Here's How This Entrepreneur Manages Her Team of One

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur