Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How to Get Media Coverage

Watch this free Q&A with Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer, in which he reveals strategies for getting press for your business.

May 29, 2019 1 min read

Every entrepreneur wants press, but few understand how to reach out to a reporter and frame their story in a way that'll get attention. Journalists are like customers and investors: Before reaching out to them, you must understand what they want and how you can provide it.

Related: Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Nick Cannon Breaks Down His Keys to Success in Business and Life

In this workshop, Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer digs into his career -- and his inbox! -- to provide a useful and revealing guide to what journalists think, what they're looking for and how to develop a press strategy that really works.