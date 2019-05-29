My Queue

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How to Get Media Coverage

Watch this free Q&A with Entrepreneur editor-in-chief Jason Feifer, in which he reveals strategies for getting press for your business.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor-in-Chief
1 min read

Every entrepreneur wants press, but few understand how to reach out to a reporter and frame their story in a way that'll get attention. Journalists are like customers and investors: Before reaching out to them, you must understand what they want and how you can provide it.

Related: Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Nick Cannon Breaks Down His Keys to Success in Business and Life

In this workshop, Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Jason Feifer digs into his career -- and his inbox! -- to provide a useful and revealing guide to what journalists think, what they're looking for and how to develop a press strategy that really works.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources, and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
