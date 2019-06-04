Are You Still on the Right Track? Here Are Some Signs That It's Time for a Pivot.

Take command of your own happiness.

June 4, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield points out a few signs that you may be moving down the wrong path. Here are some omens that you should pivot, either in your business or your personal life:

You've lost interest in things you once enjoyed. Activities and habits that illicited joy from you now do very little for you.

You are consistently stressed. You may struggle with relaxing and living a happy lifestyle. In these cases, the way you have designed your life may be leading you to more stress.

You are irritated by small things that do not normally bother you. Think about whether these new annoyances were ever a concern before and if not, you may be on the wrong path.

