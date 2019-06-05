This Team of Female Stylists Explains Why You Have to Earn the Title of 'Boss'

These successful stylists point to putting in time and effort to get yourself to a level of authority.

June 5, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with the founders of Emily + Merritt, Emily Current and Merritt Elliot.

Current and Elliot explain the advice they would give to their younger selves, which includes making thoughtful hires and being willing to say no -- even to compelling but imperfectly qualified hires. The team emphasizes the need to accumulate experience over time by asking for favors, reconciling failure and putting in the effort over time.

Click the video to hear more.

