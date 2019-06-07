The Pros and Cons of Investing in a Stock Index

If you lack the time and resources to research individual companies, then investing in a stock index could provide a substitute.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town about the benefits of investing with an index.

As always, Town stresses the importance of doing research before your start investing. However, if you're strapped for time and resources, you can turn to index investing. Individual stock investing triumphs over index investing, since individual investments can fluctuate but are not reliant on the market's movements.

Town points out that an especially solid company can weather even the worst financial recessions. Indices tend to perform, in the long-term, as well as the overall market. That said, there can still be benefits to investing in an index.

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town.

