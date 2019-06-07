My Queue

News and Trends

This Camera Can Help Protect Your Home for $3 a Month

Plus, there is a pocket-sized ultrasound that plugs into your iPhone, and a startup selling "punk rock" water raises $1.6 million.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ring's battery stick up cam is helping people protect their homes for as little as $3 per month. All you have to do is pop the battery in and then follow the instructions to pair the device with your phone. The camera also comes with a free 30-day subscription to the basic Ring Protect Plan.

The Butterfly Network is an introducing an ultrasound machine the size of an electric razor that plugs into your iPhone! It is thousands of dollars less expensive than any other ultrasound out there and has integrated storage with real-time collaboration. 

A water startup called Liquid Death created by a former creative director of Netflix just raised $1.6 million from Science Inc. The water is sold in a tallboy and costs $1.83 per can. 

