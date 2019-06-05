Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Management Mess to Leadership Success

Watch this free Q&A with thought leader Scott Miller, in which he presents simple challenges to help you become a leader you would follow.

June 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scott Miller knows what it’s like to fail. He was demoted from his first leadership position after only three weeks in the role. It was just one of several messy management experiences and missteps from his more than 20-year career with training and consulting firm FranklinCovey.

He’s not alone; everyone fails. But what sets him apart is his transparency and willingness to openly share his shortcomings and mistakes. In this conversation with Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer, Miller shares principles and practices for building leadership skills that will help you and everyone around you succeed. If you weren’t perfectly groomed for leadership, are a bit of a “management mess,” a maverick, lack experience and training, or need a reminder on how to be a leader everyone wants to follow, this fireside chat is for you.