My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Management Mess to Leadership Success

Watch this free Q&A with thought leader Scott Miller, in which he presents simple challenges to help you become a leader you would follow.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scott Miller knows what it’s like to fail. He was demoted from his first leadership position after only three weeks in the role. It was just one of several messy management experiences and missteps from his more than 20-year career with training and consulting firm FranklinCovey.

Related: Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How to Get Media Coverage

He’s not alone; everyone fails. But what sets him apart is his transparency and willingness to openly share his shortcomings and mistakes. In this conversation with Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer, Miller shares principles and practices for building leadership skills that will help you and everyone around you succeed. If you weren’t perfectly groomed for leadership, are a bit of a “management mess,” a maverick, lack experience and training, or need a reminder on how to be a leader everyone wants to follow, this fireside chat is for you.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources, and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur