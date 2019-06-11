How These Influencers Launched an Event to Combat Procrastination

The creators of a Bali retreat share tips on how to shed labels and start showing off your best self.

June 11, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this latest episode of Leaders Create Leaders, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams speaks with Emile Steenveld and Joel Brown about their Bali retreat, Elevate, which focuses on helping influencers develop their personal brands.

The three influencers talk about a common theme that often comes up with those they help -- procrastination. Procrastination was one of the particular obstacles that Steenveld and Brown hoped to combat when they started Elevate.

The group also talk about some of the leading spiritual problems that people deal with. Steenveld and Brown stress that you shouldn't attach labels to yourself, especially those that limit growth and stand in the way of your true passion.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: How to Take Your Expertise and Create a Million-Dollar Business

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.