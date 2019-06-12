How to Determine Whether a High-Paying Project Might Actually Be Wrong for You

Always plan for the long term if you can afford to do so.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses one rare case where he turned down a $90,000 project.

Jeff Rose explains that he often gets paid to write blog posts for up to $1,000 per post. He has a ghost writer create the first drafts, then he edits them.

As Rose's influence and social media profiles have risen, the price for his content and social media posts have risen, too; he even recalls a a recent project where a brand asked to partner with him for $90,000. Though the sum was impressive, Rose decided to turn down the project because he needed to balance his priorities.

Rose determined that the project (no matter how lucrative) would not benefit him in the long run, and you should weigh each possible deal you make the same way.

