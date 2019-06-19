The Number One Reason Women Entrepreneurs Should Look to Support Each Other

The CEO of this fertility coverage company explains how integral a network of female cohorts can be.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Tammy Sun, the CEO of Carrot Fertility.

Sun shares that one of the most important responsiblities she feels as a female entrepreneur is to discuss the universality of her company's message. Sun describes Carrot as more than a female health company or a technology company, but insead a business that applies to many groups of people.

Sun's advice to young entrepreneurs is to concentrate on building a network with other female founders. In Sun's experience, women love to support each other and build each other up. Since it can be difficult for female founders to nail down capital from investors and financial partners, it is even more important for female founders to consult and collaborate with one another.

Click the video to hear more from Tammy Sun and her experience as a female entrepreneur.

