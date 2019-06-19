My Queue

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Conor McGregor's Business Partner on the Pivot That Created a Powerhouse Agency

Watch this free Q&A with Audie Attar, founder and president of Paradigm Sports Management, one of the world's leading sports management firms.
Guest Writer
Journalist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Audie Attar is the founder and president of Paradigm Sports Management, the top agency in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the leading sports management firms in the world. However, his journey was anything but easy. When Attar was two years old, his family left Iraq during a period of political strife and reestablished themselves in the United States. Attar’s athletic success in high school led to him being recruited to play football at UCLA. After receiving a bachelor’s degree from UCLA, Attar graduated with an MBA and a certification in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University.

Still under 40 years old, Attar’s swift rise to the top of his field followed a unique trajectory: He founded Paradigm Sports Management in 2009 with a focus on football players, but soon moved into the world of MMA. His keen eye for talent and natural business savvy has allowed Attar to sign some of the most recognizable names in MMA today, including Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg and Michael Bisping, and has made Paradigm a powerhouse in the sports management industry.

Join host Diana Falzone as we learn how Attar pushed through adversity and rose to the challenges he encountered along the way.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
