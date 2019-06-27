The Founder of Charity: Water Had to Change His Mindset Before He Could Change the World

Scott Harrison, author and CEO of Charity: Water, chats about the mission of his charity and how his organization is changing the world by providing clean water to millions of people.

June 27, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Charity: Water CEO and New York Times bestselling author Scott Harrison talks about how he went from being an unhappy club promoter to leading one of the world’s most impactful nonprofits. He also recounts his time on a hospital ship off the coast of Liberia and how that experience showed him the importance of having clean water.

Scott and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics such as a belief in abundance instead of scarcity, a desire to show donors the impact that they have made possible and why giving is a blessing, not an obligation.

