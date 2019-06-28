My Queue

News and Trends

Sam's Club Launches Alcohol Delivery Through Instacart

Plus, a new DNA startup will help you live an overall healthier lifestyle, and there's a new female-led media Venture called Shared Media.
Sam’s Club is expanding into same-day alcohol delivery via Instacart. Sam’s Club members will be able to order both from the in-house “Member’s Mark” as well as well-known alcohol brands like Tito's and Kendall Jackson. The alcohol delivery is currently live in 215 stores across 12 U.S. states with plans to expand into more markets. 

There is a new startup called DNAfit that examines your genetics to help you become the best possible version of yourself. DNAfit will tell you what you should be eating, what exercise will benefit your body most---and will even explain why you might be a morning person or a night owl. The basic DNA test starts at $89. 

Boss ladies Lily Marston and Jocelyn Davis have launched their own YouTube network called Shared Media. The millennial-female-targeted channel will have two verticals -- a personality-driven channel and a channel delivering daily highlights on trending topics and entertainment news.

