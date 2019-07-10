Should Entrepreneurs Go to College or Not?

This founder shares his thoughts on the value of traditional and non-traditional education for entrepreneurs.

July 10, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nick Francis, the founder and owner of SkySprout, discusses his beginnings in marketing, from running a haunted house business as a teenager to eventually launching his own digital marketing agency. Nick shares what he’s learned about traditional and non-traditional education through his personal experiences, as well as what he looks at when hiring a new employee.

Francis and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as the most ideal education for a young entrepreneur, secrets to scaling a business and the impact that relationship capital has on an individual and organization. The pair also cover the value that events hold for both traditional and digital marketers.

