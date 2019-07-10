My Queue

Education

Should Entrepreneurs Go to College or Not?

This founder shares his thoughts on the value of traditional and non-traditional education for entrepreneurs.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nick Francis, the founder and owner of SkySprout, discusses his beginnings in marketing, from running a haunted house business as a teenager to eventually launching his own digital marketing agency. Nick shares what he’s learned about traditional and non-traditional education through his personal experiences, as well as what he looks at when hiring a new employee.

Francis and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as the most ideal education for a young entrepreneur, secrets to scaling a business and the impact that relationship capital has on an individual and organization. The pair also cover the value that events hold for both traditional and digital marketers.

Latest on Entrepreneur