Investments

How Warren Buffet Got Rich by Following What Makes Him Happy

If you're actively investing in companies that stoke your interests and follow your values, you'll see great returns.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains how passion can simplify the entire investment process. For example, Town points out how the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett invests in Coca-Cola and drinks a Coke every day. Buffett also famously starts each day by eating a McDonald's breakfast, another company in which he has invested.

While Buffett's investments in McDonald's, Coca-Cola and See's Candies might not be very health-conscious, it's important that Buffett maintains a connection to each one. He also creates connections through his rabid reading habits. Town shares that Buffett is known to read about 300 pages a day, including multiple newspapers. 

Click the video to hear more about how Buffett manages his investments while staying true to himself.

Related: The Right (and Wrong) Times to Sell Your Long-Held Stock

