Growth

How to Improve Your Business and Add Value for Your Customer

Your customers may not explicitly express it, but what they really want is value.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy notes that some of the best ways to differentiate your business from its competitors include speed, surprise and concentration. In particular, improving your company's speed can be important because people perceive a correlation between a product's convenience and its value.

Value is up to the customer's discretion, and, more often than not, value is equal to more than quality. To successfully add value to your business, Tracy recommends a few improvements, like working on your product's ease-of-use and creating compelling packaging.

Click the video to hear more. 

