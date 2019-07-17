My Queue

Growth

How 3 Words Helped Change This Man's Career

The founder of this biotech company explains how he was able to change careers and pinpoint his passion.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Carlo Perez about when he realized he could achieve more than his current positions in tech. Today, Perez is the CEO of Swift Medical, which uses smartphone technology to scan the area around a wound and reconstruct the image into a digital, 3D model.

Perez recounts a particularly formative conversation when he was told to "do something better." These three important words drove him to find something that would invigorate him, eventually leading to where he is now.

Perez recommends seeking out a singular passion that you can pour everything into, because that passion will show, and the people around you will follow your motivated behavior. 

Click the video to hear more. 

