Adopt These Smart Money Habits When Stock Prices Skyrocket

Patience is a virtue in life and investing.

July 19, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town says that the higher the stock market capitalization-to-GDP ratio is, the more confident you can be in saying that the market is overpriced, which can make it difficult to find value.

To find success in pricey times, Phil Town recommends a few tips. To start, stay patient. Make sure you are staying alert to good value and good opportunities. Use the time you don't spend investing to research promising companies and build up your savings, so you can strike when the time is right.

