This Organizational Tool Can Bring You Closer to Your Goals Each Day

Map out the steps you need to take to reach your primary goal.

July 22, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield discusses the organization tool mind mapping, which can help you get started and organize your path to achieving big goals. Mind mapping, Canfield explains, was developed by Tony Buzan, who was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci and Albert Einstein.

The first step in your mind mapping process should be a key, central idea. Then, ask yourself what you need to address in order to make this central goal a reality. Examples of these types of questions include "What deadlines do I need to set?" and "Who will I need to talk with to make my goal a reality?"

To get the most out of your mind mapping strategy, make an effort to divide your tasks into manageable chunks and organize your time thougtfully. Fill your to-do lists with clear tasks and deadlines. Also, try to plan your tasks the night before, so you can tackle the most important tasks at the very beginning of your day.

